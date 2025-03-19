Rachakonda Police Foil 12 More Infants from Illegal Adoption

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough in the Chaitanyapuri child trafficking case, the Rachakonda police rescued 12 more infants based on information provided by ringleader Vandanaben Jigarbhai Pancha alias Vandana, who was arrested from Ahmedabad.

The police also confirmed that Vandana played a crucial role in orchestrating the trafficking operation and using her network to facilitate the illegal trade of babies. Investigators are working to identify all individuals involved in the trafficking syndicate.

Vandana was arrested by the Chitanyapuri and the Malkajgiri SOT Teams in Ahmedabad in connection with an investigation into child trafficking.

The police registered a case when they found four infants who were sold to childless couples between January and February. Post her arrest, the accused was taken into custody, where she spilled the beans on illegal adoption. It was suspected that the police teams identified other children whom she sold and were rescued.

Additionally, the police who handed over the infants to the Medchal-Malkajgiri child welfare committee (CWC) will be transferred to Rangareddy CWC. With Chaitanyapuri falling under Rangareddy limits, the infants may soon be transferred to Rangareddy CWC.