Rachakonda Police Find Many Road Safety Gaps

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police have identified issues regarding highways and roads that could endanger motorists in the commissionerate limits, following an inspection that was taken up after a series of fatah highway accidents.

A report filed by the police highlighted the urgent need to establish speed limits, clearly demarcate accident-prone zones, install properly-placed signboards, place warning boards at curves, and upgrade junctions — including vulnerable rural stretches where signage and illumination remain inconsistent. The report also recommended setting up hospital-distance markers.

The Rachakonda commissionerate has nearly 2,000 kilometres of roads, including the Vijayawada and Warangal and Nagarjunasagar national highway, state highways and roads with the GHMC and in the limits of rural bodies, that witness dense daily movement of commuters and heavy vehicles.

The road safety wing, along with traffic and law and order officials, surveyed multiple accident-prone zones and submitted the report. According to an official, the report was sent to agencies including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), State Highways Authority of India (SHAI), GHMC and the roads and buildings (R&B) department.

The commissionerate recorded 25,068 speeding cases and 1.4 lakh wrong-side driving violations, both of which contribute significantly to road accidents, this year. Traffic personnel also booked 65,895 signal-jumping cases, indicating behavioural hazards that worsen the accident burden.

The report also highlighted the need for improved junction design in semi-urban and rural areas, especially those connecting service roads to the three major highways. Police said that field-level observations were formally communicated to all concerned departments, and coordinated rectification was sought.