Rachakonda Police Destroy Rs Five Crore Worth Narcotics

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 July 2024 7:38 PM GMT
Rachakonda police destroyed narcotics worth over Rs five crore that were seized by personnel from 23 police stations in the last one year. The banned substances were burnt at a facility in Yadadri Bhongir district and under the supervision of a special committee. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police destroyed narcotics worth over Rs five crore that were seized by personnel from 23 police stations in the last one year. The banned substances were burnt at a facility in Yadadri Bhongir district and under the supervision of a special committee.

The drugs included ganja, opium poppy straw, ecstasy pills and hashish oil, among others.

A top cop said, “There is a need for continuous vigilance and concerted efforts to achieve a drug-free society.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
