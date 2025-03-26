Rachakonda Police Crack SBI ATM Heist, Arrest Key Accused

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Rachakonda Police cracked the sensational SBI Ravirala ATM theft case, arresting five key accused and recovering Rs. 4 lakh in cash along with tools used in the crime. The gang, comprising inter-state criminals from Rajasthan and Haryana, had stolen Rs. 29.69 lakh by cutting open an ATM with a gas cutter in the early hours of March 2.

According to the police, the accused conducted reconnaissance at multiple ATMs in Ravirala, Pahadi Shareef, and Bhongir before targeting SBI Ravirala.

They sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras, cut the ATM alarm, and used a gas cutter to break open the cash chest.

A car (RJ-17-CC-1310) was used to flee, with fake number plates (TG36A2054, TG11A7427) to evade detection.

The gang had previously committed similar crimes. The arrested has been identified as Rahul Khan, Musthakeen Khan, Waheed Khan, Shakeel Khan, Mohammed Sarfaraj. A total of Rs 4 lakh cash, Gas cutter, Oxygen, LPG cylinders, spray paint, gloves, fake number plates and a car have been seized from their possession.



