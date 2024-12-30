Rachakonda Police Announce Strict Guidelines for New Year Eve Celebrations

In preparation for the New Year Eve celebrations on December 31, 2024, the Rachakonda Traffic Police have issued stringent traffic restrictions and safety measures to ensure public safety. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Passenger Vehicles from 11:00 PM on December 31, 2024, to 5:00 AM on January 1, 2025. However, Medium and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) will be allowed to pass. Passengers traveling to the airport by light motor vehicles will be permitted on the ORR, provided they show valid flight tickets.





Cabs, taxis, and auto rickshaws must ensure that drivers are in proper uniform and carry all necessary documents. Refusal to provide a ride will attract a fine of Rs. 500 under Section 178 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Complaints can be sent to WhatsApp No. 8712662111 with details of the vehicle, time, and place.



The Traffic Police will conduct extensive checks for drunk driving throughout the Rachakonda Commissionerate limits. Vehicles found without documents will be temporarily seized. Drivers must comply with traffic authorities and produce the required documents. Minor drivers and those without a valid license will face legal action. Additionally, vehicles with modified silencers, loud music systems, or lacking number plates will be detained.

Key flyovers including Nagole Flyover, Kamineni Flyover, LB Nagar X Road multi-level flyovers, and Bairamalguda X Road flyovers will be closed for LMVs, Two-Wheelers, and Passenger Vehicles from 10:00 PM on December 31, 2024, to 5:00 AM on January 1, 2025. Medium and Heavy Goods Vehicles will be allowed access during this time.

Drunk driving cases will be booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Offenders will face penalties starting at Rs. 10,000 and/or up to 6 months imprisonment for the first offence, and Rs. 15,000 and/or up to 2 years imprisonment for subsequent offences. The offender’s driving license will be suspended or revoked, making them ineligible to drive in India. In the case of a fatal accident due to drunk driving, a criminal case will be pursued under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), leading to imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine.



