Rachakonda CP to Focus on Land Disputes, Ganja Peddling and Road Mishaps

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer G. Sudheer Babu, who recently took over as commissioner of Rachakonda police, has laid special emphasis on underlying issues like land grabbing, ganja peddling and measures to curb road fatalities.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on what he intended to do, Sudheer Babu said, “Since the commissionerate is huge, we plan to adopt a VQT policy - visual policing, quick response and technology. Visual policing will ensure active patrolling; quick response, as the word goes, to solve crimes promptly and justly; and ultra-modern technology to solve complex cases.”

He added, “Our main focus will be on land-related disputes and road mishaps. In a startling revelation, it was once said that more people die in road accidents than in wars. To avoid this, we have decided to come up with a separate wing-Accident Analysis Prevention Team (AAPT),”

Explaining, he said that first, the basic protocol will be followed in the case and then AAPT would work on damage control measures and look into what led to the mishap. “If the incident has happened on a GHMC road, our team members will work in collaboration with the civic body officials to figure out the possible causes that led to the mishap.”

Delving deeper, Sudheer Babu said, “Besides, we are spreading awareness among locals on the importance of installing CCTV cameras in their respective areas so that it helps in the investigation, ensures speedy justice and helps nab the culprits.”

He pointed out that among his priorities was the need to provide certain benefits to his officers.

On how he intended to go about tackling the ganja menace, Sudheer Babu said, “We have noticed that our city is mostly used for transportation purposes, although there are countless consumers. We have intensified patrolling, especially in areas that are key transit points. We are arresting the consumer and the intermediary as a means to cut the connection with the supplier..”

With regard to the rise in theft cases, he said, “In most countries, they compensate for the property lost but here we try our best to recover the lost property, arrest the accused and ensure justice to the victim. Our teams have been solving most of them through CCS.”

As for Pocso Act cases, with reference to crime against children, that are rising at an alarming rate, the CP said, “We are trying our best to increase conviction rates. Of late, many victims and their families are coming forward to lodge complaints, which is a good sign. Earlier, most cases would go unreported. These cases are usually handled by fast-track courts. Charge-sheeting takes time due to procedural lapses like delay in getting FSL reports. However, the rate of convictions has grown compared to the earlier years.”

Speaking of the detention rate in cybercrime, Sudheer Babu said, “The department’s efforts to interact with people have motivated many victims to report such crimes. Our cybersecurity bureau has managed to retrieve lost money in many cases.”

On the alleged police excesses and brutality, Sudheer Babu said, “In most cases, the entire matter is not known to the people, leading to misunderstandings. However, we communicate with each of our inspectors every day and drive home the point that they should adopt a sensitive approach while dealing with people.”