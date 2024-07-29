Rachakonda Cops Using Bicycles for Policing

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu on Monday said each police station under the commissionerate limits has been given three to five bicycles for increased policing.

He said along with Blue Colts and patrol cars, bicycles are also being used for patrolling.

He said complaints received through Dial 100 (police) and Dial 112 (emergency) are being quickly responded to by officers.

He said women officers are part of Blue Colts and regular patrolling and bicycle patrolling teams, which is an encouraging sign.