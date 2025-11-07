Rachakonda Cops Rescue 2 Ugandan Women

Hyderabad:The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Rachakonda police, in a joint operation with Nacharam police, rescued two Ugandan women who were allegedly forced into online prostitution through a mobile app. The operation was carried out on Thursday at Bhavani Nagar, Nacharam. Police arrested a customer, identified as Mohite Sampath Kumar, 59, a government employee, while the organiser, Daniel, is absconding.

According to Rachakonda police, Daniel was operating an organised brothel using the Locanto app, uploading victims’ photographs online to attract customers and collect payments. Based on a tip-off on human trafficking, the AHTU and Nacharam police raided the premises, rescued the women and apprehended the customer.



During the raid, police seized `8,050 in cash, UPI payments of `500 and `1,000 and six mobile phones at the brothel. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace Daniel and identify other members of the network.



ACB raids Quthbullapur SRO

Hyderabad:Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday raided the sub-registrar office (SRO) in Quthbullapur following allegations of large-scale irregularities in land registrations.



According to ACB officials, the staff were allegedly involved in illegal registrations of government and private lands by accepting huge bribes, in collusion with document writers and private individuals.

The ACB team seized several documents and cash from the premises. Raids were still continuing till late on Thursday night and are likely to extend further as officials scrutinise records and transactions.