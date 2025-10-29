Rachakonda Cops Organise Bicycle Rallies to Mark Commemoration Week

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda commissionerate organised bicycle rallies across LB Nagar, Yadadri-Bhongir, Malkajgiri, and Maheshwaram zones to mark Police Commemoration Week, following the instructions of commissioner Sudheer Babu. The rallies were led by respective DCPs.

The commissionerate throughout the week has conducted blood donation camps, essay and short film competitions, and a photography contest to honour police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. During the awareness sessions, participants were educated on road safety, cybercrime prevention, the dangers of drug abuse, and the importance of CCTV surveillance. Police also highlighted the significance of the POCSO Act and urged citizens to report online frauds immediately by calling on 1930.

Software Techie Harassed by Wife Ends Life

Hyderabad: Software employee Srinivasa Rao died at a hospital after attempting to die by suicide at his residence in Chandanagar, on Monday morning. His mother Kamalamma, in her complaint to the police, alleged that the suicide was the outcome of physical and mental torture by his wife. The couple have two children.

Kamalamma said they were informed of the suicide attempt by her daughter-in-law. Srinivas Rao was taken to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Kamalamma alleged that Srinivasa Rao’s wife had been physically and mentally torturing him for property. “She never let us enter our son’s house. She often used to ask him to leave the house and would frequently abuse him,” Kamalamma alleged. The police have commenced investigations.

Driver ends life over unpaid loan

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old driver died by suicide, allegedly over financial distress rooting from his former employer, based in Kerala, not returning Rs.13 lakh that he had borrowed, Chandanagar police said on Monday.

According to police, the deceased, Kasi Reddy Purushotham Reddy, was a resident of Huda Colony in Serilingampally. The complaint was filed by his son Harinath Reddy. Investigators said that Purushotham Reddy had worked as a driver for Jai Kumar Santhamma Rajan Babu, in Kerala. About seven years ago, he allegedly lent `13 lakh to Rajan Babu after borrowing the money from his friends.

Babu allegedly never returned the money, and Purushotham Reddy came under pressure from his lenders. Three months ago, Purushotham Reddy left his employer and shifted to Hyderabad in search of a job. Police said that unable to cope with the financial loss and mental strain, he took the extreme step. ENDS/

Cyber fraudsters cheat man of Rs. 29 L

Hyderabad: A man from Chaitanyapuri was allegedly cheated of `29.46 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him into investing in a fake cryptocurrency trading platform. The victim came into contact with a woman on a friendship app, who claimed to be involved in forex and cryptocurrency trading.

According to the complainant by the 42-year-old resident of RK Puram, the woman later shifted conversations to the Telegram app and persuaded the victim to join an online trading website that appeared legitimate. After creating an account and investing a substantial sum, the victim’s online portfolio began displaying with high profits.

When his account showed a balance of $1,00,000, approximately `83 lakh, the website denied withdrawal. The woman then claimed that he needed to pay 30 per cent as profit tax. When he refused, the fraudsters began threatening him

CCTV worker dies of electrocution

The Miyapur police registered a case of accidental death after a 36-year-old worker, Mahendra Bhati, died of electrocution in Madinaguda. The incident occurred five days back, but came to light on Tuesday when his wife Pushpa, 33, lodged a complaint. She said Bhati, a CCTV installation helper, collapsed after suffering an electric shock around 11 am on October 23. He was shifted to a private hospital in Miyapur, where doctors declared him dead. Bhati was a native of Jaitaran in Rajasthan and had been residing with his family at Indra Reddy Allwyn Colony, Madinaguda. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Body of infant girl found in lake

Santoshnagar police on Tuesday found the body of a one-month-old baby girl floating the Murgi Nala in Rajiv Gandhinagar. Santoshnagar station house officer K Satyanarayana said the police were alerted by a local who spotted the body. Police retrieved the body and commenced investigations. The infant remains unidentified. “We suspect the she must have accidentally fallen into the drain in some other area and was washed into the lake,” the SHO said.

2 get 14-yr jail for child labour

The LB Nagar court on Tuesday sentenced Md Atik, 32, and Md Akeel, 28 of Bihar to 14 years rigorous imprisonment for exploiting five minors from Bihar in a bangle-making unit at Venkatapur crossroads under the Balapur police limits. The VIII Additional District Judge also fined them Rs.1,000 each.

According to Balanagar inspector M. Sudhakar, the duo had been booked in 2022 under the IPC, Juvenile Justice Act, and Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. The case was booked after the Balapur police, acting on credible information, rescued the five children aged between 10 and 16 years who were found confined in a congested room and forced to work more than 10 hours a day in unhygienic conditions.

Police said the children were provided with stinking food and not provided required amenities. They had been working for a month and had not been paid the minimum wages. The operation was then led by sub-inspector B. Sreekanth, along with Childline coordinator Naresh and local police staff.

Hyderabad doctors pioneer autism therapy

Hyderabad: Autism may begin in the womb, and early prevention could change the course of a child’s life, says Dr Chandrasekhar Thodupunuri, a cardiologist-turned-autism researcher. Along with a team of doctors and parents of autistic children, he has developed India’s first Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) therapy addressing the gut–brain axis in autism.

The team also announced a free assessment camp for autism patients from October 29 to November 15 in Hyderabad, at Manikonda. Families can register during this period by contacting 9100065552.

Dr Thodupunuri’s research began after his daughter was diagnosed with autism in 2016. Discovering her severe gut issues led him to explore the role of the gut microbiome in autism. “FMT and detox-based healing protocols have shown 30–40 per cent improvement in behavioural and gut health outcomes in autistic children. We are also working on targeted therapies to help immature neurons recover up to 70–80 per cent,” he said.

The ongoing ICMR-approved research also focuses on maternal and environmental modification to prevent autism before birth. The approach promotes toxin-free pregnancy through dietary detox, antioxidant supplements and avoidance of plastics, pesticides and processed foods. Dr Kala Ramya Marepally, a dentist who left her U.S. practice after her son’s autism diagnosis, shared her experience. “This research gave my child a new life. It’s proof that autism can be addressed from the gut,” she said.