Racehorses May Be Brought Back to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Turf Authority of India’s (TAI) committee on Tuesday discussed the status of the horses left in Jabalpur, weeks after allegations of starvation and neglect surfaced.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, TAI chairman G Venkatesh said that the thoroughbreds are now under veterinary supervision and receiving proper care. “It has been decided that the horses will be taken care of by the RWITC (Royal Western India Turf Club) and HRC (Hyderabad Race Club). Feeding and treatment have already begun. Once they are in a better condition, they will likely be transported to Hyderabad.”

The committee meeting was conducted online, and no further meeting was scheduled for now.

The discussion, however, did not cover broader accountability. No action or investigation has been initiated against Suresh Paladugu, the man accused by animal welfare groups of being central to the transfer and neglect of these horses. Neither has there been any inquiry board set up. He has denied the charges.

According to Hyderabad Race Club chairman Surender Reddy, Paladugu submitted a letter denying any involvement and naming a separate company (Hitha Net Pvt Ltd) as the official owner. “He has said in writing that he is not involved, but is willing to cooperate. He was not called for the meeting,” Reddy informed.

Sources reveal that one of the 13 surviving thoroughbreds collapsed on Tuesday morning, around the time the meeting was being held. According to Niall Sadh, an equine welfare advocate closely following the case.

“This is a cover-up. The committee refused even to discuss the horses that died earlier or bring up Paladugu. They only spoke about the 13 thoroughbreds. While they were meeting, another horse went down,” he said.

Sadh claimed that activists present during and after the meeting were left distraught and in disbelief. “They rejected the proposal for an independent inquiry,” he added.

RWITC and Hyderabad Race Club are expected to jointly take custody of the remaining horses, though there is no clarity on the other horses still at the Jabalpur facility.

Surender Reddy confirmed that relocation would take place only after receiving written permission from the Jabalpur district collector. “Hyderabad alone will not take responsibility. I have requested RWITC to join us, and we will jointly take the horses to Hyderabad,” he said.

The meeting appears to have brought no resolution to concerns raised earlier about deaths, mismanagement, and the lack of intervention when the situation could have been prevented.

A group of 16 Army personnel had arrived at the stables on May 31, reportedly to secure the animals, but were pulled back after assurances were given that the Turf Authority would intervene on Tuesday. That intervention, according to Sadh, has been minimal. “The horses are still there, still suffering, and everything else is a lie,” he said.