Race Heats Up For Nizamabad DCC President Post

NIZAMABAD: Congress leaders are lining up to apply for the post of District Congress Committee (DCC) president. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday invited applications from aspirants for the post, and several leaders have already submitted their forms at the district party office.

The current DCC president, Manala Mohan Reddy, has been serving for a long time, and the party high command has decided to appoint new presidents across all districts, including Nizamabad. Party circles are closely watching the developments, especially since TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud hails from Nizamabad and is expected to influence the selection process.

Over the past two decades, Scheduled Caste, minority, and women leaders have held the DCC president post in Nizamabad. Party members now believe that leaders from the Backward Classes may be given priority in the upcoming selection. Among the names being discussed for the post are former MLC Arikela Narsa Reddy, former Agricultural Market Committee chairman K. Nagesh Reddy, Badsi Sekhar Goud, former TPCC secretary Narala Ratnakar, former Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha president Mara Chandramohan, and Venugopal Yadav of Kammarpally mandal.

Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad and MLC B. Venkat Narsing Rao will visit Nizamabad to oversee the DCC president selection process. After reviewing all applications, the party high command will conduct inquiries and finalise the new district president. The new DCC president is expected to play a key role in the upcoming local body elections.

Party insiders believe TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy will support their loyalists in the DCC selection.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior Congress leader said the new DCC president would be chosen through a democratic process, giving importance to the candidate’s social background. He added that, for the first time, the party high command is conducting a thorough review before appointing the district chief. The DCC selection process was delayed earlier following the postponement of local body elections, he noted.



