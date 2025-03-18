Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Appear Before ED in Land for Jobs Case

New Delhi: Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at Patna in connection with an ongoing probe in the land for job case. She reached the ED office along with her eldest daughter and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti.

The central financial probe agency has also summoned RJD president Lalu Prasad for questioning in case on Wednesday, the sources said.

Tej Pratap Yadav also appeared before the investigators in the same case. The agency sleuths suggested that a fresh round of questioning was necessitated due to some “additional facts” emerging in the case, the sources said.

Hundreds of RJD workers also reached the ED office and raised slogans hailing the mother-daughter duo. “It is now obvious that the BJP unleashes central agencies on its opponents whenever it has to face an election in a state. We saw it in Jharkhand and Delhi. Now it is being seen in Bihar,” RJD spokesman Ejaz Ahmed said.

Lalu, Rabri Devi and their younger son Tejashwi Yadav have been questioned by the ED in this case earlier.

Last year, the ED filed a chargesheet in the case against Lalu’s family members before a Delhi court, naming Rabri Devi and their daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav as accused apart from some others.

The ongoing probe is related to the allegation that Lalu, during his tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government at the Centre, indulged in corruption for the appointment of group D substitutes in Indian Railways during 2004-2009.

According to a Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR, the candidates were told to “transfer land as a bribe” in return for jobs in the railways, the ED said in a statement earlier. The money laundering case is based on the CBI complaint.

Firms like AK Infosystems Private Limited and AB Exports Private Limited were “shell” companies that received proceeds of crime for Lalu’s family members, the agency said, adding that immovable properties were acquired in the name of the said companies by “front men”.