R. Krishnaiah Leads Rally Demanding Pending Dues Payment

Hyderabad: Former MP and BC Association president R. Krishnaiah held a rally with students to press the demand for payment of pending dues. He sought a White Paper on the income of the government and the payments made by it to contractors and others.



He claimed that the government was not willing to pay ₹4,000 crore for fee dues and scholarships but was ready to spend ₹1.5 lakh crore on the Musi project. He said college managements are not giving certificates to students due to the pending fees.

The rally led by BC Students Association president Vemula Ramakrishna was taken from Mehdipatnam to Welfare Bhavan in Masab Tank. Those who participated in the rally include Neela Venkatesh, M. Pruthi Goud, Ravi Kumar Yadav, Doddipalli Raghupathi, Nikhil among others.