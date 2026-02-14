Qutub Shahi Shaikpet Mosque Restored to Its Former Glory

Hyderabad:Deccan Terrain Heritage, along with local communities, has restored Qutub Shahi-era Shaikpet mosque. The renovation will be inaugurated on Sunday. To save the deteriorating 400-year-old structure, locals came forward to protect a piece of history that defines their neighbourhood.

For revival the community approached the Deccan Terrain Heritage, which undertook a structural and architectural study. The Qutb Shahi structure reflects a sophisticated construction style influenced by Persian, Bahmani, and Deccani construction techniques.



“Today, what was once a series of crumbling arches stands proud as a testament to collective willpower,” said Mir Khan, chief architect Deccan Terrain Heritage.



By combining the community's spirit with technical expertise, this heritage structure has been restored to its former glory-standing not just as a relic of the past, but as a living bridge to the future, he added.

