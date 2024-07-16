Quthbullapur MLA Vivekananda says he will not quit BRS

Hyderabad: BRS MLA from Quthbullapur K.P. Vivekananda Goud asserted that he will be staying with his party amidst recent defections by other BRS MLAs. Addressing a press conference, Vivekananda emphasised his role in the Opposition, pledging to uphold the interests of his constituents and hold the government accountable. "I was elected with the highest majority in the state in the Assembly elections. I will not betray the trust of my voters. Under Chandrashekar Rao's leadership, I will continue to serve," Vivekananda stated. He criticised the defections of some BRS members to Congress, predicting their eventual disqualification as "political suicide."

Vivekananda also voiced opposition to the creation of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA). "This initiative threatens to strip local bodies of their authority," he warned. "Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's approach consolidates power rather than decentralising it, paving the way for widespread land encroachments around Hyderabad."

The statements underscored Vivekananda's stance within the party and his dedication to scrutinising government policies affecting local governance and development in Hyderabad.



