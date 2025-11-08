Qutb Shahi Domes Blacken After Restoration

Hyderabad: Within a decade of conservation efforts, the domes of several structures at the Qutb Shah tombs have slowly turned black. The tomb of Hyderabad’s sixth ruler, Sultan Muhammad Qutb Shah — once hailed as a showpiece of the restoration project — has seen its highly-talked of tiles come off at several spots on the dome, and the exposed sections turning black.

Spread across 106 acres, the royal necropolis of the Qutb Shahi dynasty remains one of Hyderabad’s most significant archaeological sites. It contains around 50 tombs, including the resting place of the city’s founder Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, 30 mosques and an idgah.

In 2013, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) was awarded a landscaping and conservation contract for the complex. The trust, as mentioned on signboards placed within the precincts, replaced the 20th-century cement layers with traditional lime mortar and plaster during restoration works carried out between 2017 and 2018.

The maintenance of the tombs complex is still with the AKTC. There was no response when Deccan Chronicle tried to reach Ratish Nanda of the AKTC.

Locals who have observed the site over the years say the restoration has not aged well. “After the restoration, the monuments appeared white, but now they have turned completely black,” said Md Habeebuddin, a local heritage enthusiast.

“As part of the project, the plaster on Sultan Qutb Shah’s tomb was peeled off and glazed tiles were placed. Those tiles are now falling apart. The rear side of the dome has turned black, and the surface is marked by white streaks, as if the plaster and adhesive used for the tiles are oozing after the rain. This botched experiment on a monument of such historical importance has completely failed,” he said.

He alleged that excavations were carried out both inside and around the ancient monuments, including the digging of a 40-foot trench to build an interpretation centre within the protected area of the tombs complex. “Instead of preserving the originality, these activities have tampered with the ancient structures,” he complained.

Adding to the concerns of visitors, a steep 350 per cent ticket price hike has discouraged domestic tourists. Locals who once frequented the necropolis for a nominal entry fee of `10 are now staying away, as the ticket now costs `45 — comprising `20 per head and `25 for mobile phones — in addition to parking charges.

“We used to love visiting this place since our childhood,” said Syed Hamed Ali, a resident of Golconda. “Now it’s out of reach for the people. We prefer visiting other parks nearby.”

P. Anuradha Reddy, convener of Intach, Hyderabad chapter, said the blackening could be due to environmental factors. “This could have been caused by rain or pollution. It has to be cleaned. There’s also the possibility of pollution effects. We’ll be visiting the dome next week,” she said.

Officials from the archaeology department failed to respond to calls regarding the upkeep. Despite repeated attempts, Nanavath Narsing, deputy director (engineering) and in charge of Qutb Shahi Tombs, remained unavailable for comment.