Quota Order May End GHMC Split Talk

Hyderabad: The government's notification finalising reservation for the 131 urban local bodies, including the GHMC, has raised speculation that the extended GHMC may not be split into three corporations.

According to the order issued by the municipal administration and urban development department, the reservation has been finalised for the wards i.e for the corporators/ councillors, chairpersons or mayors. This notification includes the GHMC, and it is considered as a single unit.

If 300 wards of the GHMC are split into three, Hyderabad will have 150 wards, Cyberabad 76 and Malkaggiri 74. In such a scenario, the Hyderabad corporation will become a stronghold of the AIMIM with its candidate getting elected as the mayor from their party.

Out of 150 wards in the erstwhile GHMC, the MIM won 44 wards. After delimitation, the MIM is considered to be strong in 70 out of the 150 wards, which could be a part of Hyderabad Corporation. The MIM's strength increased after the splitting of some of its strongholds and inclusion of Jalpally.

As a result, the conversion of existing buildings into offices for Malkajgiri Corporation and Cyberabad Corporation was put on hold.

When questioned about the reservation order's implication on the GHMC, the MAUD officials said that even if the corporation is split into three, norms will be followed.”