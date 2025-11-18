Quit Smoking to Prevent Breathlessness: Experts

Hyderabad: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a serious lung condition, which is caused by long-term smoking or exposure to severe pollution caused by chulhas, vehicles and industries. It is nearly impossible to cure completely.

“Diabetes and hypertension are the things, which are not in our control. But COPD is a disease which is completely because of our own mistake. We cannot reverse once the damage is done. However, unlike those conditions, COPD can be entirely prevented if we simply avoid smoking. By staying away from cigarettes and reducing exposure to pollution, this disease can be largely prevented in older age.”

“Your health is in your own hands, distance yourself from harmful habits, and such problems will not come near you. Therefore, if you want to prevent breathlessness and protect your lungs, quitting smoking is essential,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu.

He participated as the chief guest at a program organized at Kamineni Hospital at LB Nagar here, on the occasion of International COPD Day.

“Early detection of COPD can help reduce the extent of damage caused to the lungs. Typically, symptoms become noticeable only after 60 years of age, when people start experiencing shortness of breath. COPD, in a way, is the punishment one faces in their 60s for the mistakes made in their 20s.”

“The only test that can accurately diagnose this condition is the Pulmonary Function Test (PFT). Generally, it costs around Rs.3,000. However, in view of COPD Day, we are offering the PFT along with pulmonologist consultation for just Rs.400 until November 22. Those who smoke or are already experiencing respiratory discomfort should make use of this opportunity to safeguard their health.”

Senior Consultant Pulmonologist Dr. Ravinder Reddy said: “Smoking 10 cigarettes a day for 20 years, or 20 cigarettes a day for 10 years, can lead to COPD. The disease usually reveals itself only after the age of 60. Even if a person quit smoking many years earlier, the damage might already have occurred symptoms surface gradually when immunity weakens with age.

COPD can also develop in people exposed to smoke from traditional chulhas or those subjected to severe air pollution for prolonged periods. However, not all smokers develop COPD, only around 20 per cent show signs of the disease. People diagnosed with COPD must take pneumonia and influenza vaccines.

COPD narrows the airways in the lungs, making breathing difficult. Asthma can be completely cured, but COPD cannot. It can be identified only through the Pulmonary Function Test. Hence, smokers, people exposed to stove smoke, or those frequently exposed to pollution should undergo this test. Protect your lungs before further damage occurs,” he said.