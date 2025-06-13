Quishing: New Fraud Using QR Codes

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a public alert over a rising cyber threat called quishing—a phishing technique using QR codes to steal sensitive data or install malware.

In today’s QR-code-driven world, where scanning is used for everything from payments to accessing menus, cybercriminals are exploiting this convenience. Unlike traditional phishing, which relies on dubious links, quishing tricks users into scanning malicious QR codes embedded in emails, messages, posters and ads.

Cyber crime researcher Sultan Sheik explained, “Quishing swaps a visible hyperlink with a scannable QR code, making fraud harder to detect. Once scanned, it may lead to fake login pages, prompt malware downloads or redirect to fraudulent payment gateways that harvest personal data. QR codes are now integral to life, and criminals are misusing that trust.”

Cybercrime DCP Kavitha Dara stressed vigilance, noting, “Users scan a QR code thinking it’s genuine, enter banking credentials or OTPs and lose their money before realising the fraud.” Both MeitY and cyber crime officials urge the public to verify QR codes before scanning, avoid those received via unsolicited messages or emails and never install apps or share personal details from unknown sources.

Cyber crime SI Paakezah added, “Prevent quishing by checking the legitimacy of QR codes and URLs. Look for typos or shortened links, confirm authenticity before sharing details and use QR scanner apps with in-built safety checks.” In case of any fraud, victims can report incidents to the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

GFX: Five QR code safety tips:

Examine URLs before opening links via QR scanners.

Check for spelling errors and verify domain names.

Avoid shortened URLs unless their source is verified.

Never scan QR codes sent by strangers.

Inspect QR codes for tampering or fraudulent stickers before scanning.