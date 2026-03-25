Queues at Bunks Panic Driven, No Shortage: OMCs

Hyderabad: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) acknowledged temporary difficulties at some petrol bunks in Telangana, attributing them to panic‑driven, large‑scale purchases. They clarified there is no shortage of petrol or diesel, and disruptions were caused solely by a sudden surge in demand.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited assured the public that adequate stocks are available across Hyderabad and all districts. Fuel supplies from refineries and depots are continuing smoothly, with production ramped up to ensure uninterrupted availability.

To ease pressure, OMCs said they are prioritising supplies to outlets in areas facing temporary shortages and are continuously monitoring stock levels. They appealed to consumers not to panic or hoard fuel, stressing that the supply system remains normal.

The companies also warned against unsafe practices such as storing petrol in plastic cans, bottles or unauthorised containers, noting the severe safety risks involved.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association reiterated that there is no shortage in the state. It confirmed that major oil companies hold adequate stocks and urged consumers to purchase fuel only as per regular needs.

The Association emphasised that reports of shortages are false and that long queues at bunks are being caused by panic buying. Such advance purchases, it said, are creating temporary inconvenience at certain locations.