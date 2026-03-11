Question Missing in Inter EM Physics-II Paper

Hyderabad:A question was found missing in the Intermediate English medium Physics-II paper in the examination that was conducted on Tuesday. Besides, Section-C of the Telugu medium paper had one question in No.s 19 and 20, while Question 21 had a six-mark question and an additional two-mark problem. The two-mark problem did not appear in the English medium question paper.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education officials said that care would be taken during the evaluation process. Telugu medium students attempting 21st question would be evaluated for eight marks even if they do not attempt the problem.





