Quantum Moves From Classroom Theory to Industry Roadmap

Hyderabad:Quantum computing was explained, questioned and connected to real industry problems at the Ramanujan Auditorium of the C.R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science here on Friday, during the quantum technologies workshop and round table.

The programme, titled “From Bits to Qubits – Student Awareness and Exploration Day,” was organised by the state’s IT department through Photonics Valley Corporation in collaboration with Qangles and CR Rao AIMSCS. Engineering students, faculty, researchers, startups and industry representatives attended.

Technical sessions moved from fundamentals such as concepts such as ‘superposition’ and ‘entanglement’ to applications in pharmaceuticals, material science, finance and food sciences. Qangles demonstrated how theoretical principles could translate into deployable solutions, and launched Qangles Academy, a quantum learning platform offering over 1,000 structured lessons in more than 65 languages. The platform includes mentorship and a Quantum Sandbox that allows students to run simulations and test algorithms in advanced quantum hardware environments.

“We usually study quantum as equations on paper. Today we saw how it connects to real industries,” said Praneeta CH, a third year engineering student, who attended the workshop. Her friend said, “If Telangana wants to build capacity, this kind of structured skilling is necessary, not just seminars.”



The round table examined how research could move from laboratory publications to scalable applications. Participants debated readiness of the workforce, gaps in the curriculum and commercialisation challenges. An industry representative at the event told Deccan Chronicle, “Talent development must move at the same pace as policy ambition. Otherwise capability will remain theoretical.”



Officials said the initiative aligned with Telangana’s longer-term deep-tech strategy and was part of a broader roadmap that included statewide exposure programmes, quantum hackathons and advanced skilling drives. For many students at the event, quantum technologies are no longer distant research topics, entering policy planning, industry conversations and classroom expectations.