Quality healthcare will attract public to govt hospitals: Nalgonda Collector

Nalgonda: District collector Ila Tripathi on Tuesday urged doctors to instil in people confidence in government hospitals by ensuing quality healthcare services.

She conducted a surprise visit in an area hospital at Miryalaguda and a primary health centre (PHC) at Allagadapa. The collector was upset with deputy district medical and health officer Dr Geetha Vani for the drop in deliveries of pregnant women in government hospitals.

She said people would not visit private hospitals if quality medical services can be ensured in government hospitals. She directed health department officials to conduct awareness programmes to make people familiar with mandatory diagnostic tests for pregnant women.