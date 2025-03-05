QR Codes Help Inter Students Reach Centres on Time

Adilabad: For the first time, the Telangana Board of Intermediate issued smart hall tickets embedded with QR codes, enabling students to easily locate their examination centres. This innovation proved particularly beneficial for rural students, who no longer faced last-minute confusion finding their exam venues.

In the Adilabad district on Wednesday, 9,154 out of 9,814 first-year intermediate students appeared for the examination, while 660 were absent. Officials reported that no student was denied entry to the examination centres due to delay — a big improvement over previous years.

The QR code, when scanned, provides the precise location and address of the designated examination centre. Many students even used the feature days in advance to determine travel time and familiarise themselves with the centre's surroundings. Additionally, the Intermediate Board enhanced security by installing CCTV cameras at the centres to curb malpractice.

Parents and students alike welcomed the new system. Kanne Anjali, a second-year student at Government Junior College in Adilabad, remarked that the QR code feature significantly reduced last-minute confusion, making the examination day smoother for everyone.