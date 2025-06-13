QR-Based Navigation Unveiled in OU

Hyderabad: Getting lost in Osmania University’s sprawling campus may no longer be a problem. A new QR code-based navigation system, developed by students and rolled out by the university’s Technology Business Incubator (OTBI), now helps people find their way to over 400 locations across the campus.

The system allows students, faculty, staff, and visitors to scan a QR code and instantly access real-time directions to departments, offices, and key facilities. Developed in collaboration with Tchetty Software Pvt. Ltd., an incubated startup, the initiative was guided by OTBI director Prof. E. Vidyasagar and advisor Prof. T. Harinarayana.

Launching the service, OU vice-chancellor Prof. Kumar Moulugaram called it “a small step towards campus accessibility and a larger move toward leveraging technology for the public good.” He also urged the team to scale such innovations beyond the university.

Following this, the university has begun work on a similar QR-based digital mapping system for 100 villages in Telangana. Officials say the initiative could help visitors navigate rural areas while supporting service delivery and local commerce.

OTBI operates under the OU Idea Labs Foundation with support from the ministry of education’s RUSA 2.0 scheme. The team plans to upgrade the system with voice guidance and contextual data to improve accessibility further. QR codes are now installed across the campus and are open for public use.

Fake doctors busted across TG

Over 15 cases have been registered across Telangana against individuals allegedly posing as doctors without valid medical qualifications. The Telangana Medical Council (TMC), in coordination with district authorities, carried out inspections over the past month in Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad and Hyderabad districts.

The cases were filed under relevant sections of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Act and Indian Penal Code (BNS Sections 18 and 19). Many of the accused were found running clinics or working in hospitals while lacking the required allopathic credentials.

Two FIRs were registered in Malkapur X Road under Kondapur police station limits, while others were filed in Sadashivpet, Munipally, Marpally, Sangareddy Town and Rural police stations. One case involved a BHMS-qualified person allegedly practising allopathy at KAK Hospital, Narsapur. Another involved a PharmD graduate running a full-fledged hospital in Hatnoor.

The clinics included named and unnamed first aid centres, private polyclinics and hospitals. Some of the accused held degrees in BAMS, BHMS, BUMS or pharmacy but were reportedly offering allopathic treatment.

The inspection teams were led by Dr Anand, Dr Kiran Kumar, Dr Rajeev Nayak, Dr Arundhati, Dr Sunny Davis, Dr Shireesh and Dr G. Srinivas.

The Telangana Medical Council urged the public to verify the credentials and registration numbers of doctors before availing treatment. People can report unqualified practitioners to nearby police stations or send information via WhatsApp to 91543 82727.