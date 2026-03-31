QQSUDA to Speed Up Heritage Works

Hyderabad:Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has decided to expedite renovation works at Police Outposts I and II in Puranapul and Mir Alam Mandi.

QQSUDA administrator P. Gouthami on Tuesday inspected ongoing projects including the Charminar pedestrian corridor, Unani Hospital, Lad Bazaar façade development and Zulukhana market. She instructed officials to complete renovation of police outpost‑I within 15 days and outpost‑II in 30 days, while speeding up Mir Alam Mandi works. ASI authorities were asked to prepare a site management plan for Charminar and commence Lad Bazaar façade works in 15 days.



QQSUDA, in consultation with Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, will also prepare proposals for balance heritage renovation works. GHMC Charminar Zone commissioner S. Srinivas Reddy and ASI’s Rohini were among those present during the inspection.

