 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

QQSUDA Seeks Partners for Devdi Reuse

Telangana
23 Nov 2025 2:16 AM IST

The QQSUDA was inviting partners who can balance heritage conservation with sustainable, responsible commercial reuse, ensuring this landmark continues to inspire future generations.

QQSUDA Seeks Partners for Devdi Reuse
x
Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA). (Image: X)

Hyderabad: The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has invited expression of interest (EOI) for the operation, maintenance, and management of the Khursheed Jah Devdi located in Shahgunj. This 12,000-square feet European-style mansion, built in the 1840s by Shams Al-Umra II, a prominent nobleman, is named after his grandson Khursheed Jah Bahadur.

The building has been restored by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and QQSUDA. Following this, the state government plans an adaptive reuse that honours its cultural and architectural legacy.

The QQSUDA was inviting partners who can balance heritage conservation with sustainable, responsible commercial reuse, ensuring this landmark continues to inspire future generations.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X