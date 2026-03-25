QCIL, Intuitive Ink Pact to Scale Up Access to Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Hyderabad:Healthcare platform Quality Care India (QCIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Intuitive, a technology player in minimally invasive care, to scale robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) across its hospital network comprising CARE Hospitals, KIMS Health and Evercare Hospitals.

This collaboration will help scale up adoption, strengthen clinical capacity and improve access to RAS for patients across regions. This will also support surgeons and care teams in delivering robotic-assisted procedures across specialties, including thoracic, transplant, urology, gynaecology, general surgery, and surgical oncology.



“Through this collaboration, we will focus on building readiness across teams and specialties so that more patients can access advanced minimally invasive care closer to home as we expand into tier 2 and tier 3 markets,” said Varun Khanna, group managing director, QCIL.



“We aim to broaden patient access to minimally invasive care and enable faster recoveries,” said Rohitt Mahajan, vice president and general manager, Intuitive India.



Intuitive will provide technology training, customer service, and support to surgeons and care teams across QCIL’s network hospitals, a release said.





