Qatar Labour Ministry Appoints Telangana Youth As Community Adviser

Nizamabad: Under the supervision of the ministry of labour in Qatar, the recruitment process for community advisers was recently conducted. In this prestigious selection, Sundaragiri Shankar Goud from Atmakur village in Metpally mandal of Jagtial district has been appointed as a community advisor, a matter of pride for the people of Telangana, especially the NRI community.

Shankar Goud has been active in Qatar for many years, playing a key role in the development of labour unions, protection of workers’ rights and community service. He has earned wide recognition for organising awareness programmes for labour welfare, supporting Indians living in Doha during emergencies and coordinating with government institutions to provide timely assistance.

With this appointment, he will now be able to offer guidance to workers on behalf of the Qatar ministry of labour, ensure easy access to ministry services and participate in future programmes aimed at the welfare of migrant workers. His selection is being celebrated as a proud moment for the Telangana Gulf Association, the Indian community and the people of Telangana.