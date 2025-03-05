Qatar flight to Bangladesh makes emergency landing at RGIA

Hyderabad: A Qatar airlines flight bound to Bangladesh from Doha made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here early on Wednesday after a woman passenger developed health complications.

The flight QR 642 from Doha to Dhaka in Bangladesh approached the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at RGIA seeking permission for medical emergency landing at the RGIA. After getting clearances from departments concerned, the ATC gave permission to the crew after which the flight landed at the Shamshabad airport at 3.25 am.

The airport authorities kept an ambulance standby to attend to the medical needs of the passenger. However, the female passenger was declared dead on arrival at the airport medical center.

The flight later took off at 3.42 am to reach Dhaka. The reasons behind the death of the passenger were yet to be known.