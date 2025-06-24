PVTGs Struggle for Basic Documents

Adilabad: The state government is developing basic amenities in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) villages under the PM Janman Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan). During special camps being held across the Adilabad district, officials found that many Kolam children do not have Aadhaar cards or caste and income certificates, making it difficult for them to enrol in schools and access welfare schemes.

The Kolams, classified as a PVTG, are facing the threat of extinction. Officials are now working to ensure all children receive the necessary documents at the earliest. The issue came to light during the ongoing special camps from June 15 to 30 in the PVTG villages. At a recent camp in Gunjala, several Kolam parents raised concerns over the lack of Aadhaar, caste and income certificates for their children. Atram Istari of Gunjala said, “Many Kolam families don’t have Aadhaar cards or caste and income certificates for their children, and this is making school and hostel admissions difficult.”

Officials assured the villagers that Aadhaar enrolment for children below five years would be carried out locally, with parents receiving SMS alerts and the option to download the cards from Mee Seva centres. Anganwadi teachers have been asked to assist Kolam families in completing the Aadhaar process. Fourteen Aadhaar applications were received from Gunjala village during the camp.

Under PM Janman, district authorities are also working to improve infrastructure in PVTG villages, including roads, drinking water, health, education, and housing. They are ensuring that all eligible families receive state and central welfare schemes such as Indiramma housing, ration cards, pensions, Ayushman Bharat cards, Jan Dhan accounts, PM Kisan credit cards and insurance.

As many as 390 PVTG habitations have been identified under the scheme — 197 in Adilabad, 20 in Mancherial, 24 in Nirmal and 149 in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Officials also plan to provide skill development training to unemployed PVTG youth and ensure suitable employment. In addition, farmers will be supported with agricultural motors, tools and cattle. The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) will play a key role in implementing the scheme across the district.