Pvt Schools Seek 15% Fee Hike Without Approval

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has urged the state government to allow unaided private schools to increase fees by up to 15 per cent annually without requiring regulatory approval. In a representation submitted on March 5, TRSMA pressed for changes in fee regulation, addressing letters to the director of school education and the chairman of the Telangana Education Commission (TEC). The association leaders also met school education officials to discuss their concerns.

TRSMA president Madhusudan Sadula noted that school fees were fixed according to GO MS 1, which is linked to expenditure. "Each school's governing body decides the fees, and the government cannot fix them. Parents inquire about fees before enrolling their children," he said.

He acknowledged concerns over excessive hikes, stating, "Some schools raise fees by 30 to 50 per cent, adding hidden costs. This is where regulation is necessary, particularly for institutions charging several lakh rupees annually." He opposed applying the same regulations to smaller schools which, he argued, operated under different financial constraints.

Sadula warned that forcing all schools to seek permission could lead to bureaucratic delays and potential corruption. He also pointed out that not all institutions raise fees every year. "After Covid-19, some schools reduced fees instead of increasing them," he said.

TRSMA has requested that schools charging less than Rs50,000 per year be exempt from strict regulations, categorising them as budget private schools. Sadula estimated that nearly 10,000 schools fell into this category, while only about 500 schools charge significantly higher fees, which is the primary area of concern.

Another pressing issue, according to TRSMA, was fee collection. "Some parents avoid paying fees for years and intimidate staff when asked to clear dues. Schools also face pressure from political leaders and officials demanding concessions, which affects smaller institutions struggling to stay afloat," Sadula said.

Dr B. Ebenezer, vice chairperson of Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex, which represents CBSE schools, explained that the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee allows annual hikes of 10 to 15 per cent depending on facilities. "Any increase must be ratified by the committee," he said.

In its submission, TRSMA cited GO MS 1, issued in 1994 under the Education Act, 1982, which mandates that 50 per cent of school income be allocated to staff salaries, with the rest directed toward staff welfare, maintenance, development and management expenses. TRSMA urged the government to retain this framework without major changes. They said that any new regulations must balance affordability for parents while allowing schools to remain financially stable.