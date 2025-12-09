PV Sindhu Champions Sports Push as Indiramma Saree Steals Spotlight on Day 2 of Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Hyderabad: Olympic champion P.V. Sindhu passionately advocated for the development of new stadiums and academies to elevate the state's sports scene. She commended Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's vision for a robust sports ecosystem, offering her full support and urging attendees to "join the rise." Sindhu participated in the Olympic Gold Quest session alongside other sporting legends such as Anil Kumble, Pullela Gopichand, and Gagan Narang.

Minister Konda Surekha, following a directive from CM Reddy, wore an 'Indiramma Saree' at the venue. This was done to emphasize the improved quality of the garment under the current Congress government's welfare scheme. Launched on November 19, the scheme aims to distribute one crore sarees to women in two phases, with the rural rollout concluding today. CM Reddy has designated ministers and MLAs as "brand ambassadors" to ensure strict quality standards are maintained.

The summit is scheduled to finish with the highly anticipated unveiling of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which sets an ambitious goal for the state to achieve a $3 trillion economy.



