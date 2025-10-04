PV Gnana Kendram In Vangara To Be A Tourist Spot

WARANGAL: The construction of the PV Gnana Kendram in Vangara, the native village of late prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, has finally gathered pace. Located in Bheemadevarapalli mandal of Hanamkonda district, the project aims to honour the legacy of the visionary leader who played a key role in shaping modern India.

Narasimha Rao, celebrated for introducing the landmark economic reforms of 1991, was born in Laknepally and raised in Vangara. The previous BRS government had announced plans to develop these villages into tourist destinations during his birth centenary celebrations between 2020 and 2021. However, despite grand promises of statues and a special committee for development, most initiatives remained unfulfilled, leading to prolonged delays.

The State Tourism Department had initially prepared an ambitious first-phase plan costing ₹11 crore over four acres. It included a large auditorium, a modern science museum, a dedicated photo gallery, a seminar hall, and a meditation centre, all designed to attract students, scholars, and tourists interested in Narasimha Rao’s life, his role in the freedom struggle, and his contribution to national development.

However, the momentum waned under the previous administration. A lack of funds and supervision caused the project to stagnate for nearly three years, leaving residents disheartened and concerned about its future.

The situation changed after the Congress government assumed power. Backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar took direct charge of the project and declared its completion a top priority, issuing strict instructions to expedite the work.

Thanks to his sustained efforts over the past year, the Gnana Kendram now stands structurally complete. Key facilities such as the science museum are ready, while the gallery, auditorium, seminar hall, and meditation centre are in the final stages of finishing touches.

To prevent further delays, district collector Sneha Shabarish personally inspected the site, reviewing the progress of CC road construction, landscaping, and photo gallery installation. She set firm deadlines for final tasks including painting, electrical works, furniture installation, and garden development.

The completion of the PV Gnana Kendram marks just the beginning. Tourism officials are planning a second phase with an additional ₹4 crore allocation for beautification and new facilities such as a Mahila Shakti Canteen.

The proposals also include developing the surrounding areas of Vangara and Laknepally, constructing a cultural centre, a grand arch at the Vangara crossroads, and upgrading roads to double lanes. The Vangara Lake is set to be transformed into a mini tank bund to attract visitors. The existing statue of P.V. Narasimha Rao will be relocated to a central position within the new Gnana Kendram premises.

With renewed focus and funds released by the Congress government, villagers are optimistic that the completion of the PV Gnana Kendram will transform Vangara into a vibrant cultural and tourist hub, giving the former Prime Minister the fitting tribute he deserves in his birthplace.

Caption for Photo-1a of Puli file-1: Former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s statue at the crossroad in Vangara village of Bheemadevarapally mandal in Hanamkonda district.