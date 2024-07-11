Put Warangal on top in Vana Mahotsavam, minister Surekha tells officials

Warangal: Forest and environments minister Konda Surekha instructed the officials of the forest and municipal departments to ensure that Warangal district takes the lead in the Vana Mahotsavam programme in the state, with the participation from all sections of society.

She was speaking at the diamond jubilee programme of the plantation drive organised by the forest and municipal departments on the premises of ESI Hospital at Labour Colony, Warangal city on Thursday. The programme was attended by mayor Gundu Sudharani, collector Satya Sharada, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakede, and district forest officer Anuj Agarwal.



During the event, Konda Surekha highlighted the objective of the Vana Mahotsavam programme, which was launched 75 years ago by the then Central agriculture minister K.M. Munshi with the goal of increasing green cover and protecting forests and the environment. She noted that the programme was being conducted annually during the first week of July across the country since its inception.



She said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the logo of Vana Mahotsavam in Warangal district on June 29 during his tour to the district. The officials were collaborating with various departments to ensure the success of the programme, with a target of planting 24 lakh saplings in the district and 20 crore saplings across the state. Surekha directed forest department officials to plant fruit-bearing plants in and around forest areas to mitigate the monkey menace in towns and cities, with the help of the people.



Emphasising the detrimental effects of plastic usage on the environment and people's health, the minister said a documentary was being made to raise awareness about the prevention of single-use plastic. She instructed officials to hold meetings with merchants and take strict action against sellers of plastic bags and similar items.



Furthermore, the minister urged municipal officials to undertake avenue, block, and tank foreshore plantations within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits, involving representatives from various voluntary organisations and students in efforts to protect the environment.