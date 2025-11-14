 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Pushpa Touch to Celebrations as Congress Nears Victory in Jubilee Hills

Telangana
14 Nov 2025 11:22 AM IST

As the trends clearly gave majority to Naveen Yadav, a large number of party activists assembled at Gandhi Bhavan and raised slogans in support of the Congress

Pushpa Touch to Celebrations as Congress Nears Victory in Jubilee Hills
x
Celebrations at Telangana Congress party office in Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Celebrations started at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally with posters like 'Tagedelee.. Rapa.. Rapa...' after the Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav got more than 12,000 votes by the completion of fifth round of the counting of votes at Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy stadium in Yousufguda on Friday.

As the trends clearly gave majority to Naveen Yadav, a large number of party activists assembled at Gandhi Bhavan and raised slogans in support of the Congress. A leader Mettu Sai came to the party office with interesting posters of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with slogans - 'Tagedelee.. Rapa.. Rapa...'

Tagedelee… is a popular dialogue from the blockbuster film – Pushpa-2. These posters drew the attention of everyone at Gandhi Bhavan. The activists danced to the pulsating marfa band beats and celebrated the occasion.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana congress gandhi bhavan Jubilee Hills Bypoll Victory celebrations 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X