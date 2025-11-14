Pushpa Touch to Celebrations as Congress Nears Victory in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Celebrations started at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally with posters like 'Tagedelee.. Rapa.. Rapa...' after the Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav got more than 12,000 votes by the completion of fifth round of the counting of votes at Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy stadium in Yousufguda on Friday.

As the trends clearly gave majority to Naveen Yadav, a large number of party activists assembled at Gandhi Bhavan and raised slogans in support of the Congress. A leader Mettu Sai came to the party office with interesting posters of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with slogans - 'Tagedelee.. Rapa.. Rapa...'

Tagedelee… is a popular dialogue from the blockbuster film – Pushpa-2. These posters drew the attention of everyone at Gandhi Bhavan. The activists danced to the pulsating marfa band beats and celebrated the occasion.