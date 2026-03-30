Pushkar Ghats To Be Ready By June 2027

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has drawn up a comprehensive master plan for the successful conduct of Godavari Pushkaralu next year. A technical committee of engineers has been constituted to develop Pushkar ghats.

Reviewing plans at the Assembly premises for the development of major temples and ghats along the Godavari stretch at Basara and Bhadrachalam, the CM set June 2027 as the deadline for completion of all works.

Following a presentation by officials, Revanth Reddy directed them to conduct a field visit and submit a report within 15 to 20 days. He instructed that the report, along with detailed cost estimates, be forwarded to the Cabinet Sub-committee for consideration before a final decision by the Cabinet. He emphasised that both permanent and temporary works must be completed as scheduled.

As part of Pushkaram arrangements, special measures will be taken to expand ghats at major temples and tourist destinations. The CM also reviewed road network development and connectivity between temples. Officials briefed him on plans for the expansion of the Basara Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple.