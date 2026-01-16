Punjabis Plan Big Lohri Fete on Sunday

Hyderabad:The harvest festival of Punjab, Lohri, will be celebrated on a large scale this Sunday, with Punjabis across the twin cities expected to take part in the festivities. The 27th edition of the Lohri celebrations in the city will be held at Tivoli Gardens.

Announcing this at a press conference on Friday, the Punjabi Seva Samiti said the organisation, established in 1998, has been a unifying cultural force for Punjabis living in the twin cities, while preserving and promoting Punjabi traditions and heritage.

Over the years, the Samiti has grown into a well-recognised institution associated with cultural pride, social harmony and community service. In addition to cultural activities, it is actively involved in social initiatives such as Parichay Sammelan, medical camps, free food distribution and Mata ki Chowki, the organisers said.



Samiti leader Deepak Kumar Jairath said the event marks another milestone in the organisation’s journey. He added said special chief secretary Navin Mittal was slated to attend the function.

