Pulwama Martyrs Remembered At Bansilalpet Stepwell

Hyderabad: The city paid tribute to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama attack, including with a commemorative event held at the Bansilalpet Stepwell on Saturday.

The stepwell premises were illuminated with diyas and candles as members of the public gathered to mark the anniversary. About 150 CRPF jawans rendered patriotic songs during the programme, with visitors joining in. The event drew participation from youth and senior citizens. A city-based band, Tangy Seasons, performed at the venue.

P. Kiran, one of the guests, said, “This event not only revives memories of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation, but also fosters a spirit of patriotism among the youth. The venue itself reflects a commendable initiative, the revival of a 350-year-old stepwell from the Asaf Jahi period. Inspired by this effort, more such heritage restoration initiatives should be undertaken.”

Rajashree Pinnamaneni said, “The event at this historic site conveys a message of patriotism as well as sustainable living. The stepwell, once reduced to a garbage dump, has now been transformed into a vibrant public space.”

The city police paid tribute, saying in a message on their X handle that the martyrs had gone “With the defence of the nation as their very breath.”