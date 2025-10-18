TG Bandh Over HC Stay on BC Quota
Commuters stranded, private cabs overcharge; vandalism reported in parts of Hyderabad amid bandh over BC quota stay
Hyderabad: A statewide bandh protesting against the High Court's stay order on 42 per cent quota to BCs in local body polls began in Telangana on Saturday, with all political parties, including the ruling Congress supporting the agitation.
Barring emergency and essential services, all the sectors were requested to cooperate with the bandh.
City commuters faced severe hardship on Saturday as public transport services came to a standstill across Telangana, with the state observing a bandh to protest the High Court’s stay on 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.
Passengers were left stranded at bus stops since early morning, while private cabs allegedly charged double fares. Reports also emerged of vandalism and forced shutdowns in several parts of Hyderabad.
The statewide bandh, called by the Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), received support from all major political parties, including the ruling Congress, BJP, and BRS.
The Telangana High Court on October 9 had issued an interim stay on the state government’s order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body polls.
Leaders and activists of various parties staged dharnas at Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) depots, preventing buses from plying. BJP MP Etala Rajender joined the protest at Jubilee Bus Station in Hyderabad.
A senior TSRTC official confirmed partial disruption of services in the early hours, with buses remaining off the roads in several districts.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka appealed to people to participate peacefully in the bandh, while BC JAC chairman and BJP MP R. Krishnaiah urged political parties and civil society groups to extend their support.
Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy warned that stringent action would be taken against those engaging in illegal or violent activities in the name of the bandh, urging all groups to maintain peace.
Aditya, son of Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha joined the human chain at Khairatabad in support of BC demands. He said, “BCs must get 42% reservation. It can’t be just my mother fighting, everyone must come out and join the struggle.”
Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Hanumantha Rao fell down during the BC Bandh at Amberpet demanding BC quota in local bodies polls.
Live Updates
- 18 Oct 2025 12:48 PM IST
Telangana’s 42% BC Reservation Bill Still Pending; Ponnam Prabhakar Warns Centre to Act Immediately
Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s move to grant 42% reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) — after conducting a state-wide caste survey and passing the law in the state assembly — remains stalled, with the bills sent to the Governor on March 30 still awaiting approval and subsequent action at the President’s office.
Speaking on the delay, senior leader Ponnam Prabhakar said the prolonged inaction from the central government is blocking implementation and harming local governance. He noted that panchayat elections have not been held for nearly two years and central funds to gram panchayats have been disrupted, creating hardships at the grassroots level.
“All political parties here supported and passed the bills. The delay is because the government at the Centre, which must take the decision next, has been silent — and that silence is causing implementation to stall,” Ponnam said. He warned that the movement will pursue all available routes, including legal battles: affidavits will be filed in high courts and the struggle will continue in the courts of law.
In response to the BC bandh and associated protests, various weaker-section organisations in Telangana have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC). Groups such as Madiga Dandora, Mala Mahanadu and BC associations have united and called for peaceful bandh actions; Ponnam lauded their coordination and extended his congratulations to participants for maintaining calm.
Transport has been affected across the state after the transport department — acting on requests from political parties — suspended some bus services during the bandh. Ponnam acknowledged the temporary inconvenience to the public but said such actions are necessary to press the demand for timely implementation of reservations.
He directly appealed to Union leaders and BJP MPs, specifically naming Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy, urging them to convey the aspirations of Telangana’s weaker sections to the Centre. “You have responsibility at the Centre; we have done our duty in the State. The central government must take a decision without any further delay,” Ponnam demanded.
Reiterating readiness to defend the law, he added, “We are prepared to present our arguments in any court.” He concluded with a rallying call: inspired by the Telangana movement, the struggle to secure 42% reservations will continue until the goal is achieved.
- 18 Oct 2025 12:39 PM IST
Congress Stands Firm on BC Quota, Says Mahesh Kumar Goud at BC Bandh Rally
Hyderabad: As part of the BC Bandh, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud participated in a rally organized by the Congress party near Amberpet crossroads.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the bandh was a success, with people participating voluntarily across the state.
“No other party has the sincerity that Congress has shown towards BC reservations,” he said. “We have conducted the caste survey and issued a Government Order (GO). Soon, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, we will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek approval for the BC Bill.”
He further said that the state government is preparing to face the elections with 42% reservation quota and that a decision on local body elections will be taken after examining all possibilities.
- 18 Oct 2025 12:23 PM IST
Ministers Hari, Seethakka, Ponnam Join BC Bandh at Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund
Ministers including Vakiti Sri Hari, Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar reaches Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund as part of BC Bandh.
- 18 Oct 2025 12:18 PM IST
TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar, Manda Krishna Join BC Bandh at MGBS Hyderabad
TPCC Chief B. Mahesh Kumar along with Manda Krishna Madiga has participated in the BC bandh at MGBS in Hyderabad.
- 18 Oct 2025 12:15 PM IST
BCs Deceived Repeatedly, Says Kavitha; Telangana Jagruthi Holds Human Chain in Support of BC Bandh
Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that Backward Classes (BC) youth in Hyderabad are demanding their due share of reservations. Extending support to the BC bandh, Telangana Jagruthi organized a human chain protest at Khairatabad junction on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha mocked political parties that were responsible for implementing reservations but are now expressing support for the bandh, calling it “a political farce.” She alleged that the Congress government issued “fake GOs” and the BJP, which should have passed the BC Bill, was now indulging in political drama. “It’s like the killers coming to pay tribute,” she said.
Kavitha accused successive governments of betraying the BC community repeatedly. “Just like the Telangana movement, we will launch another movement for BCs. I urge everyone to make the bandh successful,” she said. She added that governments have failed to present strong arguments in court to uphold reservation policies, leading to adverse judgments from the Supreme Court.
Criticizing the Congress, Kavitha said the party failed to conduct the caste census as per norms and lacked sincerity even in implementing GO 9, which led to the court striking it down. She demanded that elections be held only after the BC reservation issue is resolved. “What is the hurry to hold elections now? In states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, elections were delayed for five years. Let the BC reservation issue be settled first,” she said.
Kavitha also accused the Congress of harassing sarpanches by not releasing pending bills and demanded that parties responsible for implementing reservations act with sincerity. Her son also participated in the protest at Khairatabad.
- 18 Oct 2025 12:08 PM IST
BJP MP Eatala Rajender Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Betraying BCs on Reservation Issue
Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of deceiving the people over the BC reservation issue. Speaking at the BC bandh held near Jubilee Bus Station, he said that only Tamil Nadu had implemented reservations with true commitment. In Telangana, he recalled, former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao conducted a survey and set up a BC Commission, but failed to implement it sincerely. He alleged that the current Congress government too has formed commissions only for namesake, without genuine intent.
“BCs constitute 52 per cent of the population, yet the government talks about 42 per cent with manipulated figures. If what I’m saying is false, I will quit politics,” he asserted. “We BCs are no longer in a position to beg—we are in a position to rule. As long as regional parties remain in power, their family members will continue to dominate. Despite being a national party, Congress has never made a BC or tribal leader Chief Minister since Independence,” he said.
Rajender further pointed out that Telangana should have at least eight BC ministers, but there are only three, and even they were allotted minor portfolios. “Why have BCs not been given representation in nominated posts?” he questioned.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to make a BC the Chief Minister of Telangana, noting that 27 OBC ministers are currently part of Modi’s cabinet. “No one can question BJP’s sincerity. This movement will not stop here — it will continue until 42 per cent reservations for BCs are implemented not only in local bodies but also in legislatures. This is not an appeal; it’s our right to rule. Just as Telangana statehood was achieved, BC empowerment too will become a reality. Let’s continue united struggles until our goal is reached,” Rajender declared.
- 18 Oct 2025 11:58 AM IST
All Political Parties in Telangana Joins BC Bandh
All political parties in Telangana joined the BC bandh called by the TG BC JAC to protest against the High Court’s stay on the government order that granted 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections.
- 18 Oct 2025 11:55 AM IST
Telangana Jagruti MLC K. Kavita participated in BC Bandh over BC quota in local bodies elections.