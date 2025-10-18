Hyderabad: A statewide bandh protesting against the High Court's stay order on 42 per cent quota to BCs in local body polls began in Telangana on Saturday, with all political parties, including the ruling Congress supporting the agitation.

Barring emergency and essential services, all the sectors were requested to cooperate with the bandh.

City commuters faced severe hardship on Saturday as public transport services came to a standstill across Telangana, with the state observing a bandh to protest the High Court’s stay on 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

Passengers were left stranded at bus stops since early morning, while private cabs allegedly charged double fares. Reports also emerged of vandalism and forced shutdowns in several parts of Hyderabad. The statewide bandh, called by the Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), received support from all major political parties, including the ruling Congress, BJP, and BRS. The Telangana High Court on October 9 had issued an interim stay on the state government’s order providing 42 per cent BC reservation in local body polls. Leaders and activists of various parties staged dharnas at Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) depots, preventing buses from plying. BJP MP Etala Rajender joined the protest at Jubilee Bus Station in Hyderabad. A senior TSRTC official confirmed partial disruption of services in the early hours, with buses remaining off the roads in several districts. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka appealed to people to participate peacefully in the bandh, while BC JAC chairman and BJP MP R. Krishnaiah urged political parties and civil society groups to extend their support. Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy warned that stringent action would be taken against those engaging in illegal or violent activities in the name of the bandh, urging all groups to maintain peace. Aditya, son of Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha joined the human chain at Khairatabad in support of BC demands. He said, “BCs must get 42% reservation. It can’t be just my mother fighting, everyone must come out and join the struggle.”











Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Hanumantha Rao fell down during the BC Bandh at Amberpet demanding BC quota in local bodies polls.

#Hyderabad | Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao injured after a banner collapsed during the BC Bandh at Amberpet demanding legal sanction for BC reservations.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/XxrEe19RVT — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) October 18, 2025



