Public Tip-Off Strengths EAGLE’s Ability To Curb Drug Menace

Hyderabad: Deterrence and intelligence gathering have emerged as key components of Telangana police efforts to curb the drug menace, with officials citing a steady flow of public tip-offs and intensified enforcement measures across the state.

Over the past two months, police have formed 10 teams comprising more than 200 personnel to conduct anti-drug operations. In the Moinabad area alone, periodic cordon-and-search operations have been carried out, including during the recent New Year’s Eve.

According to officials of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), the unit receives at least one or two calls every day through the 1908 helpline. Officials said the confidentiality of callers’ identities has encouraged the public to share information.

“We are conducting raids regularly. ” said one of the officials.

Officials said EAGLE has access to surveillance equipment and trained personnel, while anti-drug drives conducted at several locations in the state have been yielding results. As part of Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika, the unit has also intensified the Nasha Mukt Telangana campaign.

Anti-drug awareness programmes in colleges and Prahari Clubs are also being used to prevent substance abuse. Prahari Clubs are student-led safety and awareness groups formed in schools to promote drug-free and healthy environments. Members act as peer leaders to spread awareness, identify vulnerable students and support prevention activities.

In February, the department of school education, through Samagra Shiksha, organised a three-spell state-level residential workshop on drug abuse prevention for Prahari Club student members at the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute.

Officials said EAGLE has expanded its activities beyond Hyderabad into the districts. On March 12, the EAGLE force conducted a large anti-drug drive in Kothagudem as part of Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika. A total of 481 villages participated in rallies and human chains promoting child safety.

According to EAGLE officials, awareness campaigns are as important as enforcement activities in tackling drug abuse.

Info:

EAGLE crackdowns

March 14, 2026: BRS former MLA P. Rohith Reddy and Eluru TD MP Putta Mahesh Kumar detained.





2025

November: MDMA and ganja were seized from Gachibowli co-living space.

October: 220 kg of ephedrine worth `72 crore found at chemical company at IDA Bolaram.

September: 7-kg alprazolam found at a chemical plant operating out of a school.

July: LSD, charas, and hybrid ganja seized at Kondapur rave party.

2024

October: Janwada farmhouse rave party

Jubilee Hills pubs raided, DJ and individuals arrested

Report Drug-Related Concerns to EAGLE

Toll-Free Number: 1908

WhatsApp 87126 71111

Email: tsnabho-hyd@tspolice.gov.in