Public Outrage Over Proposed Cement Plant in Ramannapet

Yadadri-Bhongir: The proposal for a cement factory near Ramannapet has sparked an uproar among locals who fear the factory will cause pollution that could harm air quality, water sources, and agricultural lands.

The Pollution Control Board is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on October 23 regarding the proposed cement factory. A few years ago, a corporate entity acquired 360 acres from farmers along Kommaigudem road for the establishment of a dry port. Now, the same company is planning to set up a cement factory on the acquired land.

Ambuja Cement has submitted a proposal to the state government, seeking permission to set up a unit at Ramannapet on 70 acres, with a project cost of ₹1,400 crore.

Farmers were shocked to learn that the land acquired for a dry port would now be used to set up a cement factory. The toxic gases expected to be emitted by the factory could impact residents up to 14 km away. The Musi River, located 14 km from the proposed factory site, is also at risk.

Residents of villages along the Musi River are already facing health issues due to contaminated water, and the proposed factory is likely to worsen the situation.

Rythu Sangam district president Meka Ashok Reddy expressed concern that fertile agricultural fields within a 14-km radius would be turned into wastelands. He also pointed out that crop yields along the Musi River would drop by 30 per cent due to water contamination.

Moreover, the Dharma Reddy canal passes through the land acquired by the corporate company. He noted that 10 villages around Ramannapet would be severely affected by pollution from the proposed factory.