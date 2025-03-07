Public Health Dept Orders Summer Precautions Across Telangana

Hyderabad:Ahead of the onset of summer, director of public health Dr B. Ravinder Nayak directed district medical and health officers (DMHOs), to implement precautionary measures.

At a virtual meeting, he directed officials to strengthen round-the-clock rapid response teams (RRTs) at district headquarters, ensure the availability of ORS sachets with field staff (ASHA, ANM, and AWW), verify stocks of essential medicines and IV fluids at primary health centres (PHCs), and conduct periodic reviews through coordination meetings with various departments.



Dr Nayak also stressed the importance of daily reporting of heat-related illness (HRI) cases and the need for public awareness campaigns to prevent heat-related health issues.



While there are currently no power cuts in the state, he urged officials to recheck back-up power sources, such as generators, for emergencies.



Additionally, Dr Nayak reviewed fire safety measures in clinical establishments, instructing DMHOs to ensure all facilities are equipped with fire safety equipment, conduct quarterly electrical audits, and hold periodic fire safety mock drills.