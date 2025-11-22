Public Fear, Greed Becoming Investment for Cyber Criminals, Says Sajjanar

Sajjanar attended the 'Jagrut Hyderabad - Surakshit Hyderabad'(Vigilant Hyderabad - Safe Hyderabad) Cyber Crime Awareness Program held on Saturday at Charminar as a chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that with the intention of making Hyderabad a cybercrime-free city, 'Jagrut Hyderabad - Surakshit Hyderabad' cybercrime awareness programs are being conducted every Tuesday and Saturday.

He explained that as part of this program, police officials are going to every house on these two days of the week to create awareness. He stated that many people are becoming victims of cyber crimes due to lack of awareness.

Sajjanar emphasized that for any kind of cyber fraud to be stopped, people must have self-awareness. He mentioned that the public is being involved in cyber crime prevention, and volunteers who come forward willingly were asked to register their names as cyber simbas. He called for a cyber simba to be created in every house to protect their family and society from cyber frauds.

He warned people not to upload private photos and personal details on social media, as doing so creates the possibility of being trapped and defrauded. He noted that children are getting addicted to social media, especially girls who are becoming victims by chatting with unknown individuals and submitting personal details.

He advised parents to be careful with their daughters and to explain precautions before giving them mobile phones. He stressed that children of senior citizens should be extremely vigilant about 'Digital Arrest' frauds that target the elderly.

In case of falling victim to a cyber fraud, he urged people to immediately call the Helpline Number 1930 without any delay to report the incident. He also suggested filing a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

He clarified that the golden hour is crucial in cyber crimes, and by filing a complaint immediately after the fraud occurs, the lost money can be recovered. He advised people not to trust suspicious calls, links, or apps, and not to share OTPs, passwords, or bank details with anyone.