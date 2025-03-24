Psychopath kills four-year-old girl

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl was attacked on the head with a blunt object by a mentally challenged man, near an under-construction site in Pocharam IT corridor. The attacker, Hapna Hembroom, had earlier attacked some cars.

According to Pocharam IT corridor sub-inspector Nageshwara Rao, Hembroom is a native of West Bengal. The girl’s family had migrated to the city from Bihar and resides at a labour camp.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple brought both their daughters to the site they were working. The victim went to an isolated area near the site to attend a nature’s call. Around that time, Hapna allegedly hit her in the head with a blunt object.

The child was seriously injured. Hearing her screams, the mother rushed to her and shifted her to a hospital with the help of other labourers. The girl succumbed later in the night.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the father of the deceased, said, “Her mother was busy feeding them and I was not at the site at that point. The locals helped us to nab him. Hapna works at another under construction site.”

Nageshwara Rao said, “The accused was in an angry mood. Before the murder, he broke the glass of two cars with a stone on a busy road.”

A video showed locals chasing Hembroom. They later caught hold of the accused and beat him up after the incident. As a result, he suffered severe bleeding injuries. The police reached the spot and took him into custody and shifted him to the Gandhi Hospital.

Cab driver dies in ORR road mishap

K. Anand, 34, a cab driver, died and five others were injured in a crash involving many vehicles on the ORR near Narsingi late Saturday night.

According to investigating officer Satish Gopi, a tyre of Anand’s car burst while he was driven from the APPA toll gate towards Narsingi. Anand lost control of the vehicle which veered to the right and collided head-on with another car carrying five passengers. Anand died on the spot, while the five injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Narsingi police registered a case.

Fake cop robs office boy of Rs.five lakh

Two persons posing as police officials robbed an office assistant of Rs.5 lakh on the Suchitra bridge road late on Saturday night, Bowenpally police said. The victim was identified as Arun Kumar Behera, 30.

Arun Behera, a resident of New Bowenpally, stated that he had been given the cash by branch manager Bikram Behera to deliver it to one Satya Panda, assistant branch manager, at his house Hospital in Suchitra.

Two policemen, one clad in police uniform, were conducting checks close to a nursery near Congress Gandhian Ideology Centre around 10 pm intercepted his bike. One accused, who was in civil dress, searched Arun Behera’s bag, found the cash and confiscated it. He asked Arun Behera to come to the police station and clarify from where he got the cash.

Arun Behera informed their employers Bikram Behera and Satya Panda about the incident. They rushed to the Bowenpally police station where they were told that no police officer was posted near Suchitra. A complaint was then lodged.

Siblings kill a man over financial disputes

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old private employee was waylaid and murdered over financial disputes in Saraswatiguda, Kandukur police said.

According to Kandukur station house officer K. Seetharam, the victim M. Sudhakar was intercepted by two brothers K. Vinay and K. Sekhar near his house in Saraswatiguda while going on his bike on Saturday night.

After Sudhakar fell on the ground, the assailants attacked him with sticks and fled the scene. On noticing him, people rushed him to a private hospital in Tukkuguda, where he died the same night, the SHO said.

During investigation, the police found that Sudhakar had given a hand loan to Vinay and Sekhar’s sister Shashikala, who lives in the same locality, a few days back. Friday night, Sudhakar had an argument with Shashikala who not only refused to repay the amount but also informed her brothers.

Just after Sudhakar left the brothers chased him on a bike and hit him from the rear side. They attacked him with sticks, police said. Police registered a murder case against Vinay, Sekhar and Shashikala.

Police arrest a mother who has tutored her sons to become burglars

Hyderabad: Over 44 house breaks were committed by three brothers from the city, each of them trained by their mother who doesn't commit burglaries herself but oversees the operations.

Police arrested Sana Begum (44) of Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta, and her son Sohail when they went to sell 10 tolas of gold ornaments at a shop in Tolichowki. Her other two sons Ibrahim Ahmed and Sahil Ahmed are absconding.

Around 44 house burglaries and theft cases are registered against her in Golconda, Banjara Hills, Langar Houz, Narsingi, Humayunnagar, Asifnagar, Rayadurgam, Rajendranagar and Kothur and other police stations, sources said.

Sources said Sana Begum has hired over 10 legal advisers and warns police officers who go to arrest her by stating: “I am on a pacemaker. If anything happens to me, you all will be responsible.”

During the medical examination, Sana also threatened doctors with dire consequences if anything happened to her. When the doctors declared her to be fit and fine, the police filed a police custody petition for Sana, reliable police sources disclosed.

Sohail revealed that he and his siblings broke into Mohammed Mujahid Kamal’s house in Diamond colony, and fled with 34 tolas of gold ornaments, `4.5 lakh in cash, and 550 Canadian dollars. Kamal along with his family had gone to attend an Iftar party, police said.

In another house burglary, they escaped with 12 tola gold and `4 lakh cash from a locked house in Balapur, Filmnagar detective inspector N. Jairam said.

Filmnagar station house officer M. Srinivasulu and Jairam formed special teams and went through footage from 500 CCTV cameras. Police said the trio normally moved around in an autorickshaw.

Hyderabad: The cyberabad traffic police said they had apprehended 389 persons for drunk driving over the weekend. Of them 315 were two-wheeler riders and two were driving heavy vehicles. Police said 26 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 to 500 micrograms/100 ml of blood and 11 had a BAC reading of more than 500. The ceiling is 30.

Oil tanker catches fire, no casualties

Hyderabad: A diesel tanker was gutted at a parking space near the IDL lake in Kukatpally at around 10 am on Sunday. There were no casualties were reported, said Kukatpally inspector K. Rajesh. The vehicle was completely damaged by the time the fire brigade arrived. No complaint was lodged with the police.

Fake cigarettes worth Rs. 16.8 L seized

Hyderabad: Tappachabutra police recovered fake branded cigarettes worth Rs.16.8 lakh and arrested Syed Abdul Qadir following a raid Mahabub Colony. Police were acting on a complaint by R. Somasundaram, enforcement manager at Anvesh IPR services, Bengaluru, regarding the sake of counterfeit cigarettes, said Tappachabutra station house officer A. Ramulu.

Satta racket busted, 1 held for Taappachabutra

Hyderabad: Tappachabutra police on Sunday arrested Sunil Singh for organising satta betting from his house in Mahalakshminagar, Kummarwadi, and seized Rs.8,600 cash. Police were acting on a suo motu complaint by Tappachabutra sub-inspector P. Sravanthi Reddy.