Psychologists Offer Free Tele-Counselling for SSC Students During Exams

Hyderabad: A group of psychologists across Telangana has come together to offer free tele-counselling for Class X students during the ongoing SSC examinations, responding to rising anxiety and exam pressure among teenagers.

The initiative by the Advanced Psychological Services Association (APA India) connects students to a network of 105 psychologists available for phone consultations across districts. The service is currently focused on SSC students, though others may also seek guidance.

“This tele-counselling service is presently focused on Class X students, but other students can also call,” said B. Krishnabharath, national working president of APA India.

According to the association, 105 psychologists from various districts have volunteered to provide support, with a directory listing their contact details and availability. The service will continue till around April 15. The initial response has been modest, with about two to three calls being received daily.

Most calls so far have been related to exam preparation and anxiety, particularly about subjects such as Mathematics and Science. Psychologists say anxiety is common even among well-prepared students.

Bhavana Pullabharatla, a Hyderabad-based psychologist associated with the initiative, said many students struggle with fear of underperforming despite adequate preparation.

“Even when students are prepared, lack of confidence can affect their sleep and overall well-being,” she said, adding that the number of calls may increase as exams progress.

She said simple steps like proper planning, maintaining a healthy diet and paying attention to physical health can help reduce stress. Breathing exercises can also help students manage anxiety when they feel overwhelmed.

Psychologists also emphasised the role of parents during the exam period, advising them to remain supportive and reassuring.

Counsellors said they are also equipped to handle distress calls and can connect students with immediate local support if required. The association said more psychologists could be added depending on demand.