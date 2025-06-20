Provide Advance Information on Electricity Maintenance Schedule: Musharraf Faruqui

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, Musharraf Faruqui, has directed electricity officials to ensure that consumers were informed at least one day in advance about electricity maintenance schedules.

He stated that consumers must be notified in advance about power supply line clearances (interruptions) for network maintenance and repairs. He noted that the lack of such communication has been causing inconvenience to consumers.

During a teleconference with Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers on Thursday morning, he emphasized the need to focus on ensuring maintenance schedule information reaches consumers effectively.

He mentioned that repairs were being undertaken to provide quality, uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the rainy season. In this context, he instructed officials to disseminate maintenance information to people through SMSes to consumers’ mobile phones.

Additionally, announcements should be made via auto or bike-mounted staff using loudspeakersin slums and colonies. He also suggested sharing maintenance information in dedicated WhatsApp groups formed with members of gated communities, residential welfare associations, and apartment associations.

Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers were directed to review and inspect the maintenance schedules within their jurisdictions. They were also instructed to ensure that staff strictly adhere to safety measures during operations. Repairs must be completed as per the schedule, and strict adherence to the timeline is mandatory.