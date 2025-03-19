Protests rocks OU against circular banning protests

Hyderabad: Protests against Osmania University‘s circular banning protest demonstrations intensified on Tuesday, with student groups, particularly the ABVP and joint action committees (JACs), staging demonstrations across the campus. Many students symbolically chained their hands together, arguing that the circular stifled them.

“This is not just circular, it’s a chain. Universities are spaces for debate and dissent, not silence,” said a protesting student from ABVP. The demonstration saw students gathering in large numbers, holding placards and chanting slogans against what they called an attempt to curb their fundamental rights.

While opposition to the circular gained momentum, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Chanagani Dayakar urged students not to panic. He said that the matter would soon be taken up with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

“The Congress government is always for the development of universities. Certain forces that previously damaged the university are now trying to exploit the situation,” he said.

Dayakar further said that similar circulars had been issued in the past and that the Congress government was actively working on improving education and employment opportunities in universities. “Since coming to power, we have taken concrete steps toward the revival of public universities. The Congress will never suppress student freedom,” he added.