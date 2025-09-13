Protests In Mahbubabad Over Urea Shortage

WARANGAL: Farmers in Mahbubabad district are facing a hard time with widespread protests due to the shortage of urea. However, officials have maintained that there is no shortage and urged farmers not to panic.

Farmers have been waiting in long queues for urea. In Dornakal mandal, farmers staged a protest at a local agri centre and clashed with police. In Maripeda mandal, women farmers climbed over a gate to secure urea bags from a warehouse.

The rush for urea resulted in a farmer from Maripeda, Boda Narsingh, being severely injured after falling into a ditch while hurrying to join the queue at 4 am. He was later taken to the hospital by a 108 ambulance service. Farmers also blocked the national highway in Guduru mandal, demanding sufficient supplies of urea.

Meanwhile, officials including district cooperative officer N. Venkateshwarlu and district agriculture officer M. Vijayanirmala clarified that there is no shortage as adequate stock is available. They appealed to farmers not to believe false rumours.

The district administration, led by district collector Adwait Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Sudheer Ramnath Kakean, has drawn up a new plan to ease the situation. Urea distribution centres will be set up at 64 locations across the district, including cooperative societies and Rythu Vedikas, to reduce farmers’ travel time. Special officers have been appointed to oversee distribution in each area.

Officials said that 27,347 metric tons of urea have already been supplied. They urged farmers to remain patient, avoid misinformation, and carry their Aadhaar card and land passbook to the distribution centres. The district collector is in regular contact with authorities in Hyderabad to ensure continuous supply and has directed police to provide security at all distribution points to ensure farmers’ safety.