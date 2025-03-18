Protests Erupt at Telangana Assembly over Gachibowli land Auction

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for a while at Telangana Assembly when BJYM activists staged a demonstration opposing the State Government's decision to auction 400 acres of land in Gachibowli.

The police arrested BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy for extending solidarity to the demonstration by BJYM activists to prevent law and order issues in the place.

On the other hand, the victims of HYDRAA also raised slogans demanding justice. Former Sarpanches too agitated before the Assembly to mount pressure on the government for payment of their pending bills.